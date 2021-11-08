National Bank Financial Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

IGM stock opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.01 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.90. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

