National Bank Financial Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$34.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,546. TELUS has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

