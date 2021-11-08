National Bank Financial Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

