National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 157,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 76,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

