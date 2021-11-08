National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Bank were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in National Bank by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $44.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.