National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.88.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.03. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$27.05 and a 1-year high of C$51.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

