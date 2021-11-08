National Bankshares Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$155.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$145.14.

TSE:PBH opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

