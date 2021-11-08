National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.050-$5.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NFG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 588,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,988. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

