National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 53.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG opened at $64.41 on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

