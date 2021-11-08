National Pension Service Acquires 3,300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $67,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $273.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $297.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $246.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

