National Pension Service Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of American Electric Power worth $72,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

