National Pension Service Purchases 7,597 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,901 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $75,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $60,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

