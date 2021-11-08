National Pension Service Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Welltower worth $61,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,309,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after buying an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after buying an additional 187,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.60 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

