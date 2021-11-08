Nebulas Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and $4.50 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.00 or 0.00361577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00224339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00095347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,830,643 coins and its circulating supply is 60,314,845 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

