Needham & Company LLC Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $92.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.11.

ATRC opened at $87.14 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,568 shares of company stock worth $1,998,586 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

