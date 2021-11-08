Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN opened at $56.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.