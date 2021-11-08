Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

