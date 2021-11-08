NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $1,383,680.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,982. The company has a market cap of $823.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

