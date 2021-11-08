NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 135.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

