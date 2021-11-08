Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

