Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nevro updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NVRO traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

