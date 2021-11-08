New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.