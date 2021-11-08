New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of New Relic worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New Relic by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in New Relic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in New Relic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

