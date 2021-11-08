New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

