Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.38 billion-$10.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NWL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. 95,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

