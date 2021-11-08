Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.
Newell Brands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. 98,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
