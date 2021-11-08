Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.730 EPS.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. 98,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

