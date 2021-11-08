Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.62 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $9.54 million and $2.62 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

