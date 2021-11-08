NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.01

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 14903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.