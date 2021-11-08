NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.04

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.04 and last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 2760036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 41.05 and a current ratio of 41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

