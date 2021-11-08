NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.18

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.18 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

