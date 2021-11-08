NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NFYEF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

