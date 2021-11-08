NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$38.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Laurentian raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$25.06 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,431.85%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

