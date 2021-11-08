NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Equities analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report sales of $465.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.00 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. NICE posted sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $720,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $276.52 on Monday. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.20.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

