NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NI opened at $25.31 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

