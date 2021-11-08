NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,393 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

