NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $82,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMIH opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

