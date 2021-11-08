Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €19.50 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.61 ($20.72).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €19.49 ($22.93). 1,836,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.16.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

