Nord/LB Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.31 ($81.54).

ETR:FME opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

