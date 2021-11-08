Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $178.76. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

