Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

MS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.58. 74,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,839,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

