Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.35.

HD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.68. 19,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $389.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

