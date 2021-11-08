Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.41 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

