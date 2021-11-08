Northern Trust Corp Has $20.28 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

