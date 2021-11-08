Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Allison Transmission worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

