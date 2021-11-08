Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,598 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,068,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.59. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

