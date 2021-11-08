Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $927.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

