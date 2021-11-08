Novanta (NOVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

