Nucleus Vision 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $278,947.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and $278,947.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00234060 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00096934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

