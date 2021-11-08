NULS (NULS) Price Up 5.8% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, NULS has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $58.61 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00081052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,892.60 or 0.99953024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.67 or 0.07203292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021037 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

