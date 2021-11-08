Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SP Plus by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

